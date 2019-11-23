On Veterans Day, I was at a local restaurant enjoying my free veteran's meal thanks to O'Charley's when a group of kindergarten and primary children from Anchored Christian School entered, dressed in uniforms from all branches of the services.
They gave us a concert of patriotic songs that was so heartfelt that many veterans stood at attention or clapped. It was really touching to see and hear these wonderful kids. Thanks to the teachers who organized this. It was very much appreciated.
David Bowles
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.