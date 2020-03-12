I live on William Simmons Road. It is a community past Richardsville called Anna. The whole community has one fire hydrant one mile away.
If your house starts on fire, by the time the volunteer fire department gets here, your building is a total loss. My sister lives in a five-bedroom home close to the beltway of Washington, D.C. She pays less than half of what I pay for house insurance. It is because of the lack of fire hydrants.
We are connected to city water, so I don't see why we can't have more fire hydrants. Also, we don't have a tornado siren. It is very dangerous to live in the area.
Jessica Lehnert
Bowling Green
