Are you emotionally stuck in the third grade?

Many readers have no doubt occasionally wondered if they ever really grew up or if they are stuck in a state of permanent prepubescence.

This being the case, I thought it might be helpful to provide a short quiz that could help you determine whether – emotionally speaking – you are a grownup or a toddler. To help with the task, I decided to employ the approach pioneered by Jeff Foxworthy.

If you can listen to alternative viewpoints without getting angry or upset, you might be an adult.

If, on the other hand, you run screaming from the room when someone offers a different perspective, you might be emotionally stuck in the third grade.

If you can directly and calmly confront someone who has offended you, you might be an adult.

If, on the other hand, you give them the silent treatment while talking about them behind their back, you might be emotionally stuck in the third grade.

If you agree that dialog and discourse are essential to the maintenance of a civil society, you might be an adult.

If, on the other hand, you can't express yourself without raising your voice, denigrating others or cursing, you might be emotionally stuck in the third grade.

If you can admit you are wrong when you are wrong, you might be an adult.

If, on the other hand, you are never wrong and attack anyone who says you are, you might be emotionally stuck in the third grade.

Finally, if you tend to mind your own business and believe you should live and let live, you might be an adult.

If, on the other hand, you think everyone should adhere to your personal values and beliefs, you might be emotionally stuck in the third grade.

Aaron Hughey
Bowling Green