On July 27, Bowling Green and Warren County lost a beautiful and courageous champion of the downtrodden and marginalized when Megan Davidson was tragically claimed in a horrific accident.
While her praises and exaltations are greatly appreciated, this is not a letter of adulation, but a note of thanks. The staff of Broadway United Methodist Church created a Celebration of Life befitting an esteemed dignitary, perfectly capturing the essence of an exemplary Christian who walked the walk daily. Countless volunteers directed parking, served food (graciously provided by Beet Box), assembled a choir to perform her favorite songs and constantly attended the needs and comfort of family members, while streaming the service online to those unable to attend. J.C. Kirby & Son coordinated beautifully, tirelessly and, at times, tearfully to help make this a true celebration of life.
At once mournful and joyous, BUMC ensured all left with a better understanding of the selfless nature of this incredible human being. The Kentucky State Police flawlessly escorted the procession to Tompkinsville, assisted by a reverent Bowling Green Police Department that secured Scottsville Road with heads bowed in respect. Enjoined for further assistance by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Barren County Sheriff's Office, the Glasgow Police Department, the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Department, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the Tompkinsville Police Department, her procession was delivered without incident to the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and on to her final resting place.
On behalf of the entire family, deepest gratitude to all those involved and heartfelt thanks to the city of Bowling Green and its citizens for allowing a brief inconvenience to mourn our loved one, who deserved no less than our best. She is my beautiful, devoted and irreplaceable wife and mother of our 7-year-old son.
Megan Davidson will be forever missed and forever loved.
May God bless.
Randall Davidson
Alvaton
