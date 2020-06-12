So many people are hurting in our country right now. I cannot know the fear and pain that so many of my black friends, neighbors, co-workers and others feel today and every day. However, I know that we can all stand with groups like BG for Peace and the BG Freedom Walkers in working toward a more just society.
However, this week I witnessed BG for Peace protesting one of the commonwealth’s strongest allies in the fight for criminal justice reform and equality under the law: Sen. Rand Paul. Bowling Green’s resident senator has a long, consistent and distinguished history of fighting for large reforms of the criminal justice system.
I encourage you to examine his past work on these issues (refer to a website like OnTheIssues.org for a catalog). For those protesting, I ask: Which of these stances are you opposing? Stopping the transfer of military equipment to civilian police departments? Focusing on violent offenses over nonviolent and victimless crimes? Sealing nonviolent records to assist offenders in rejoining society? His support of rehab over incarceration?
While some political opponents and media outlets have made much ado about his amendment to the lynching bill, his position has been wildly misrepresented. A recent op-ed in The Courier Journal outlines his rationale for proposing the amendment: to strengthen the civil rights protections for citizens against police and prosecutors. I encourage anyone who is opposed to Paul's position to read his comments on his amendment, as well as the text of the bill. You will see a very different picture than what his detractors would have you believe.
Paul’s record of defending the constitutional rights of citizens, all citizens, from acts of tyranny is as strong as any in congress. BG for Peace, let’s stop with the friendly fire.
Evan Brown
Bowling Green
