There has been a trend in our country to suppress voters. People going to exercise their basic right to vote as citizens are under scrutiny.
Even registering to vote and having identification, each American is still suspect of fraud. This limiting of voting goes against what America is all about.
At this time in our country, we should be encouraging citizens to vote and be active in our government. We moan about voter apathy, at the same time making it more difficult to vote. Young people feel disenfranchised.
Citizens who are economically challenged are made to feel they shouldn't have a vote. If you don't have access to a computer, your choices are not important.
This election will be unlike any other in our history, because this is unlike any time in our history.
Voting by mail is so controversial that some factions wanted to destroy the Unites States Post Office to prevent it. Could it be these factions knew how to manipulate the old system, but not voting by mail? It may be safer. Some states already vote by mail and have early voting.
Voter turnout is the goal.
One precinct will be open for all the voters that don't trust or can't vote by mail. In Warren County, that precinct will be Phil Moore Park. This is a very strange choice. This location is difficult for those without transportation. It is not nearby for voters in city limits. Is this location just another attempt to suppress voters and destroy the very foundation of our government?
Open up another voting precinct in the city – let people vote!
For our country, the more people voting the better. This is a bipartisan issue. Let’s encourage citizens to be active.
Anna Sue Heller
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.