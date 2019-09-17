As authors of the recent biography on Brig. Gen. Victor H. Strahm, we are indebted to the Park City Daily News for the tribute to him written as an editorial in the Sept. 10 issue of the paper. The biography is called, "That Perfect Feeling in the Air, The Life of Victor Herbert Strahm," published by the Landmark Association of Bowling Green in 2017. Your article stating that Victor H. Strahm is deserving of the honor he is to be awarded on Nov. 16, as one of Kentucky's most outstanding aviators, by the Kentucky State Aviation Museum in Lexington, was greatly appreciated by the authors of the book on Strahm's long service to the defense of this country. Victor Strahm was a local man who was a fearless aviator in World War I and a strategic planner of air operations for the U.S. Army Air Force's 9th Air Force during World War II.
Victor H. Strahm was also not overlooked by your paper during World War I. The young aviator wrote long letters to his parents who were well known and respected citizens of Bowling Green, where Victor's father, Dr. Franz Strahm, was head of the Kentucky State Normal School (now WKU) Department of Music. Strahm's mother shared many of her son's letters from the Western Front in France during World War I with the Park City Daily News, where they became extremely popular with its readers. Men and young boys were fascinated with Victor's vivid accounts of his experiences in being one of the first of United States airmen actually fighting against the enemy in the skies over France.
Then-Lt. Strahm was the hero of the town and his letters anticipated with as much excitement as present-day "Star Wars" characters. The young man's letters were well written and spared his family no details of the narrow escapes he managed in the air. An example: "I had a beautiful little scrap yesterday with five Hun bi-planes and they shot over 25 holes in my plane, not very fatal though."
Again, our thanks to the Daily News for your continued interest in, and support of, our local air ace, Brig. Gen. Victor Herbert Strahm.
Gilbert T. Calhoun
Jonathan Jeffrey
Mary Lucas
Bowling Green
