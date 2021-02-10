Bailey not happy with editorial
I thinks it is safe to say that I am one of few Blacks who take your paper. I mainly check it to see who has died and local sports.
After reading your opinion on the naming of the two colleges (“Task force is looking for cover,” Feb. 7) I may have to let you go. Be aware that I am not sure that Western should change the names. Maybe direct some funds to a good Black cause in the name of Potter and Ogden. Yet your weak understanding of race and how Black people have to deal with living in a white privilege world is sad.
Western has put out some great black mass media grads , wonder why you don’t have a group of them working for your paper. Lol.
I don’t think I will see this in print.
Howard Bailey
Bowling Green
