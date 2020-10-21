The 2020 elections are now in progress, and we in Bowling Green have a whopping 10 candidates from whom to choose as either mayor or city commissioner. The one commissioner candidate that I have actually worked with the most is attorney Carlos Bailey.
Bailey has the heart of a servant and understands our local commission should be transparent and maximize participation “before” a vote occurs.
Bailey entered law school with his heart set on wanting to help people, and he later earned his Juris Doctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
Bailey began his legal career as a public defender in 2009 when he provided high-quality legal representation for clients charged with criminal offenses. Ultimately, he decided he wanted to expand his practice areas to help people facing an array of legal issues, not just criminal matters. In 2011, he opened the Bailey Law Firm of Southern Kentucky, PLLC. He focuses on immigration, criminal and civil litigation with an emphasis on civil rights/discrimination, employment and personal injury law. Bailey is licensed to practice law in the commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky.
The young father of four and college sweetheart wife, Shenica, have four highly achieving daughters, and he shows up often in the community to lend his voice to help others.
Included among his platform concerns are the following: Expanding and improving mission statements for schools, police funding with an oversight aspect for community policing, expanded and encompassing transit system, work opportunities for the homeless, tax breaks for economic growth, filling of 1,000 existing community jobs, innovative industries.
Keep giving Bailey the opportunity to help our city move forward!
Angela Alexander Townsend
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.