I am not sure where you bank, but everyone needs to periodically enter the Independence Bank on Scottsville Road just to see their display windows.
They always have four of the best windows dealing with such a great variety of topics, historic and contemporary, as soon as you enter the front door. I've been told that an outside person creates these "works of art" that are changed periodically and they are always awesome. Four different world, U.S., Kentucky and Bowling Green topics are featured in each display series.
Independence Bank is not begging for your business; granted, they are a great bank. This is just a way of sharing interesting topics that everyone should be aware of and see.
Be sure to stop by and view these classic attractions right here in Bowling Green.
Diane M. Hunton
Bowling Green
