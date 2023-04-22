Banning firearms not a solution

There is a push by liberals to ban firearms. That is not the issue that should be addressed. Take away all firearms and someone dead set on an evil act such as injuring or killing others will find a way to do so with bombs, knives, biologic material or vehicles.
The cause of the problem is that evil forces have banned God from classrooms and punished parents for disciplining their children. In this country, we are seeing the horrific results of people moving away from worshiping God and not teaching children to have respect for others.
Anyone that thinks the evil influence on our country is not an issue should study history. The influence of evil forces in the early 1900s are still affecting the United States today. Germany’s secret weapon during World War I was the introduction of Vladimir Lenin to Russia. Islam and Jewish people were friendly neighbors until the evil influence and propaganda introduced by the German Nazi party with detrimental effects that continues to this day. 9/11 was a major result of the evil influence on Islam that did not involve one firearm. German youth were taught to attack and inflect pain on the Jewish people, an evil mindset instilled by their government. The Nazi party disarmed their citizens to have full control and prevent uprisings.
In these cases, the goal was control of the people, to require worship of government and political leaders and not God. We are seeing a repeat of history today with political forces and the media trying to brainwash our youth to live life in a godless manner. Yes, people can mindlessly parrot a battle cry against firearms and all can be taken away. Until the godless mindset is reversed, nothing will change, things will get worse.