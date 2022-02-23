MAILBOX Be a follower of Jesus Feb 23, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Be a follower of JesusFull disclosure. I was raised in a small, rural, highly conservative church family in West Tennessee, along with my parents and grandparents.As I’ve gotten older, I’ve acquired a greater appreciation for Friedrich Nietzsche, especially his astute observation of “that which does not kill us makes us stronger.” Anyway, over the years I have come to the stark realization there can be a huge difference between people who call themselves Christians and those who actually try to follow the teachings of Jesus.For example:Followers of Jesus understand the importance of context. People who call themselves Christians, on the other hand, often adopt a very rigid, legalistic perspective.Followers of Jesus understand bad behavior is not necessarily indicative of a bad person. People who call themselves Christians, however, tend to equate the behavior with the person.Followers of Jesus know they need to examine themselves first and foremost. But people who call themselves Christians love to point out the failings of others while ignoring their own shortcomings. Followers of Jesus are nonjudgmental; you know, as commanded. People who call themselves Christians, however, can be first in line when it comes to throwing stones.Followers of Jesus know final judgment is served for the Creator. People who call themselves Christians occasionally assume they get to play that role.Followers of Jesus put more credence on His authority. People who call themselves Christians frequently give more weight to those who lived hundreds of years before He became flesh.Followers of Jesus love their neighbors as themselves. People who call themselves Christians tend to make their love conditional.Finally, followers of Jesus view sinners with compassion and empathy. People who call themselves Christians often view sinners with contempt.So are you more a Christian or a follower of Jesus? Asking for a friend.Aaron W. HugheyBowling Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseSuspect in Butler triple slaying charged with sex abuse in WarrenBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesSome county residents howling for leash lawWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCarol Ann Hullett (Ashby)BG woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissorsStudent alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeRosalyn Elizabeth VolkmanPolice investigate death of toddler in Edmonson Images Videos State News Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor's shooting 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at home of former lawmaker Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot National News Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID? Guilty pleas tossed in California federal officer slaying Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in Floyd killing What Lies Beneath: Vets worry polluted base made them ill Alabama lawmakers advance transgender students bathroom ban POLITICAL NEWS New Mexico Republicans compete to appear on primary ballot House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools Criticism sparks Portland police to delete 'ghost guns' post Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView