To the editor: re your opinions in the Jan. 17 edition of the Daily News ("Impeachment is a charade, GOP Senate needs to back Trump").
If you want your opinion to impact significantly, rather than be just a wildly inaccurate and unsubstantiated partisan screed, you must be cogent, concise and brief. Brevity is the soul of wit and TRUTH! Further: wear a mask. Your freedom ends where my nose begins.
Richard Poole
Bowling Green
