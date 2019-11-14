As a 53-year resident of Beech Bend Road, I am writing to express my deep concern over the proposed widening of Beech Bend Road. The current $240,000 proposal is an ill-advised attempt and waste of taxpayer dollars to ease traffic caused by the private park.
The current proposal is to make Beech Bend Road a one-way, two-lane entry on high-traffic weekends. This will affect residents' access to emergency services. Further, the proposal suggests adding a center lane starting at Garvin Lane to the Beach Bend Park entrance lanes. This expensive project adds a mere 1,800-foot lane that will simply serve as a parking lot. Garvin Lane would then be used as an exit. This road has insufficient infrastructure. Further diverting traffic onto Richardsville and Detour roads and Gordon Avenue serves to only re-route congestion. This route contains high-risk pedestrian crosswalk intersections, which pose risks for many residents, including their access to emergency services.
I respectfully request reassessment of the traffic flow issues created by the park's high-traffic events. This road project is supported by the local tourism commission, who receives funds from these events. I believe taxpayer dollars can be better spent to serve my community. Organized local and state law enforcement coordination is imperative. Multiple entry points into the park and earlier gate opening times would ease the congestion. An improved feasibility study would offer reasonable alternatives to best serve residents, taxpayers and local businesses. While community growth is welcomed and inevitable, reasoned wise options beg consideration.
I urge concerned citizens to petition their representative and consider options, including a revised traffic study.
Kenneth Deputy
Bowling Green
