I heartedly agree with the view in the "Our Opinion" piece from the July 2 editorial page. Gwen Berry should have been so thrilled to be able to represent our country in the Olympic Games. Instead, she showed nothing but disrespect for our flag and our country. She does have every right to peacefully protest whatever she choses, but not at the Olympics. The Olympics shouldn't be a political stage and these games should help bring countries together. She does not deserve to represent our country and I can't imagine why she would want to since she seems to hold our country in such poor regard. I am going to use my right to protest by writing to the USA Olympic Foundation to ask that Berry be removed from our Olympic team. If you wish to join me in my protest, the the U.S. Olympic Foundation's address is 1 Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
Sandy Stahl
Bowling Green