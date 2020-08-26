Beshear’s mandates are ‘illegal, cruel’
When this pandemic started I agreed with the governor not to visit my mother in the nursing home, but not now.
This has gone on too long.
Residents are depressed and not eating. Most don’t understand and think family and friends have forgotten them.
When we do get in, will they recognize us?
Broken heart syndrome and failure to thrive are real diagnoses. At this time, I feel like my mom is illegally incarcerated. If mask are so great, why can’t we use them and get in to nursing homes to see the most valuable of our family members.
If any know someone in a nursing home, you knew to visit often and at different times.
Wonder why?
Not all nursing homes are bad, but most are understaffed. We as families need to be sure they are being taken care of. Not outside 6 feet apart.
In the rooms to see what property they have is missing or broken.
The governmental organizations that regulate care are not getting in on regular bases to mandate care. These patients haven’t had family hug and kisses since March. I luckily can see my mom thru a window, but some cannot.
Some are dying alone not of COVID, but because they feel alone and isolated. At this time my mom weighs 85.9 pounds and looks like Holocaust victim.
I really think this is illegal and cruel. Please call, email or write the governor.
The most precious of our family members are being neglected. My understanding of phase 3 for family visits is to make an appointment to meet outside 3 feet apart. What about weather? What about bedridden residents? Please contact our governor.
Get real, Andy. It won’t work.
Paula Mann
Bowling Green
