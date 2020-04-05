Many people are wired to accept significant constraints on their individual liberties, presumably in exchange for perceived "stability" or "safety."
It has been observed that some cultures exhibit a high tolerance for authoritarian regimes. Individual preferences on this issue may explain the divisions observed among the citizens of Kentucky regarding the measures taken by Gov. Andy Beshear during the COVID-19 crisis – many exhibit an amenable if not obeisant response to his pronouncements, while others find fault. It is true that the crisis data shows Kentucky comparing favorably, so far, with bordering states.
But, speaking for myself, Gov. Andy Beshear's authoritarian impulses appear to me to come too easily and ... this concerns me.
William Davis
Bowling Green
