Where has Antifa gone? You don’t hear anything from them anymore, not even in conjunction with Monday’s assembly in Richmond, Va., even though the white supremacists will be there in force. Has Bernie Sanders put out the word for the anti-Fascists to stay underground and out of sight?
I have been reading a book about how Hitler and his henchmen rose to power in Nazi Germany. I am impressed at how closely the Antifa resembles Hitler’s Youth and his Brown Shirts. They have sought out confrontation with other radical groups at the drop of hat.
They have attacked small businesses at nearly every turn (I wonder if they are owned and run by Jews). I, for one, am happy to see them disappear from the public scene, if only momentarily. Now if only their counterparts, the right-wing anarchists and white supremacists, would likewise withdraw to their encampments and stay quiet and put.
Thomas Lobenstein
Alvaton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.