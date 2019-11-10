Bevin’s election claims are baseless
I was stunned that Gov. Matt Bevin immediately started suggesting conspiracy after he lost to Andy Beshear. He has no evidence and even is insinuating that Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was somehow involved (“For her to jump the gun on this and interject herself into this, a little suspect as well”).
More alarming was Robert Stivers’ idea that the legislature could decide this election. Almost 6,000 votes isn’t a “contested” election by any measure.
As a candidate, Matt Bevin is entitled to certain things; however, peddling conspiracy and having elected officials reverse his loss aren’t part of them.
Alex Poole
Bowling Green
As for your claims about Bevin peddling conspiracy theories in an election loss, can't say I blame him. It's common these days.
