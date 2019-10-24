It is election season in Kentucky, and Nov. 5, we will get to choose the leaders who will govern our state for another four years.
As a U.S. Army veteran and a former commander of our local Bowling Green American Legion Post 23, I want to share a veteran's perspective on the issues facing us in this year's election.
I've been a Democrat for years. But the Democratic Party isn't what it used to be. Our Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, an Army veteran himself, is endorsed by President Donald Trump. Trump and Bevin support our nation's military and veterans. Bevin served our country in uniform and knows firsthand what it takes to serve those who serve our nation in uniform.
Meanwhile, the Democratic ticket is led by a liberal, out-of-touch politician, Andy Beshear, who supports extreme positions like abortion on-demand and fights Trump's efforts to secure our border.
When Andy Beshear's father, Steve, was governor, he came to our community for a meeting. When it came time for a question-and-answer session, he refused to take questions from several of us veterans in the audience.
Our military service members, veterans and their families deserve better than that. That's why we should support leaders like Bevin – a veteran himself who stands with Trump and those who serve our state and country in uniform. On Nov. 5, join me in voting for Bevin and the Republican ticket to give Kentucky strong leaders that will partner with Trump.
Roger Miller
Bowling Green
