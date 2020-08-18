Looking to send your high school graduate to Western Kentucky University? Well, here’s a tip on making sure they should attend this school based on the Dr. Aaron Hughey test for racism and white privilege, as written by him in the Daily News.
Why spend the money attending if your family’s roots and culture are full of “white privilege” and “racism.” You may not think you have these fatal character flaws, but Dr. Aaron Hughey, head of the WKU Department of Counseling and Student Affairs does. Determine whether WKU is racist and white privilege-free enough for you to pay all that tuition and costs for possibly tainted instruction and environment.
Based on Dr. Aaron Hughey’s criteria you will know based on his voluminous list of questions and criteria. Call Dr. Aaron Hughey today before you spend another dollar for WKU schooling costs and WKU gear. CALL TODAY! Dr. Hughey and his staff of experts will double your IQ, your career income guaranteed or NO MONEY BACK.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.