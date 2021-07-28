The story about 19 Black students from Bowling Green getting the opportunity to participate in a new program with enriched classes sounds wonderful. Congratulations. I hope you do well. Perhaps one day you might become community leaders because of this special opportunity.
My question: Why are only 19 Black students given this opportunity? What about their classmates who are behind in math and reading? Why is it acceptable to continue having low testing numbers from the Black community? We would probably see a different approach from public schools if parents were permitted to choose – private or public – the schools their children would attend if tax funds followed their child. Do you think public schools might start offering remedial studies for those needing them? Another factor is the breakdown of the Black family unit, which was largely brought about by the federal government paying young women for babies if there was no man/husband in the home. There are many negative effects associated with this breakdown.
Will the public schools' approach change for those needing extra help? Probably not. We were given a peep into the classroom environment during the COVID shutdown. Schools and the teachers' union were happy to continue with schools shut down. And they definitely don't want to lose tax dollars to private schools. Bottom line: Don't expect change until you join with others and demand better for your child, especially if they weren't among those lucky 19.
We should not overlook the importance of parental involvement in a child's success. It really should be a team effort. Parents should be sure all homework is completed. They need to listen as their child reads to them and go over the math drills until they are committed to memory – ditto for spelling. When children realize their success in school is the new expectation, they will probably try harder.
Betty Reneau
Franklin