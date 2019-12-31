I just came across verses 34 thru 37 in Matthew, Chapter 12, and I was immediately drawn to the current political impeachment process of President Donald Trump.
The verses are from the King James Bible version, and here they are: "34 O generation of vipers, how can ye being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. 35 A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things; and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. 36 But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement. 37 For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned."
Take the scripture to your heart and make your own decision.
Melvin J. Williams
Bowling Green
