Bible, prayer absent from our culture
There’s hustle and bustle. Lots of noise as many voices are heard. Shoving and hurrying. It’s typical of the crowded stores and shops.
But there’s no music. The spirit of Christmas is missing. Where is the good will towards men?
I suddenly woke up and realized I was not dreaming about the world of shoppers but the world of bombastic politics. I was in the room where a political caucus was in session. The person being discussed or targeted is our president.
If the men and women in the room had taken time to read the guidebook read by our Founding Fathers, they would discover the roots of our U.S. Constitution. If they had used some time to talk with the counselor of the recovering great republic, they would have learned some wisdom from Him who is the source of all wisdom.
Our history contains many quotes from those who laid the foundation stones upon which our nation has thrived. Many references contain the word “Providence” and even personal references of President George Washington who wrote: “Direct my thoughts, words and work, wash away my sins in the immaculate Blood of the Lamb, and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit. ... Daily frame me more and more into the likeness of Thy Son Jesus Christ.”
The prophet Daniel wrote: “Blessed be the name of God ... he changes the times and the seasons: he removes kings, and sets up kings (authorities-Daniel 2:19-21).” Nearly 600 years later, the Apostle Paul wrote: “... prayers, intercessions and thanksgiving be made ... for kings and all in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives ...(I Timothy 2:1,2).”
Daniel was a captive in Babylon. Paul was a captive of Rome. Our freedom is found in the Bible and prayer. Both are removed from our culture.
James Britt
Bowling Green
