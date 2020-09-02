Let’s get real everybody. Joe Biden isn’t the Democratic candidate for president. By default he got the nomination. With such weak candidates to choose from and such pathetic anti-American views, he was simply left standing! And barely able to do that. The socialist left (aka Democrats) are primed to take over for Joe.
Biden is simply a controlled puppet of the socialist powers that be, his “handlers” if you will.
He chose a vice president simply based on gender and skin color. Think of what this party has to offer ... anarchy, higher taxes, perpetuating racism to stir up anger to get votes, abortion at every street corner, bowing down to China, Iran and North Korea, the Green New Deal, taking away our Second Amendment, tearing down the border wall, taking away our religious freedom and defunding the police.
These are just a few issues the socialists known as Democrats stand for. These are the BLM, Antifa and professional rioters who burn down cities. It’s un-American!
Look at the gloom and doom of the Democratic convention vs. the America first, American pride present at the Republican convention. The Socialists see America as bad and the cause of the world's problems. Trump Republicans see America as great with USA leading the way. The choice this election is like wanting a filet mignon (Trump) or a bag of melted M&Ms (Biden's handlers!)
God bless the USA!
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
