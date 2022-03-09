Joe Biden has been in office for more than a year now. He and his Biden-Obama staff have been hard at work Building Back Better our country. But actions speak louder than words. Let’s compare the Trump administration's actions and those of Biden-Obama since January 2021. I say Obama since most of the Biden players were the same ones with Obama.
Under Trump:
Gas was around $1.90 to $2.20 per gallon.
The economy was booming, with lowest unemployment rate for African Americans ever.
No inflation.
The United States was energy independent.
Our borders were secure.
There was peace in Europe and the Ukraine.
China was not threatening to invade Taiwan.
Under Biden-Obama:
We are energy dependent once again, buying some of our oil from Russia.
Gas prices are $3.35 to $3.59 a gallon – up around 70% under Biden-Obama policies.
The Keystone pipeline was shut down. We are at the mercy of other countries.
More than 2 million illegal aliens have crossed our border, undocumented and unmonitored. That is almost half the population of Kentucky that just invaded our country. And it was intentionally allowed by the Biden-Obama administration with the Democratic Party's blessings and collusion. That is equal to the population of Warren County brought in almost 15 times.
Russia attacks Ukraine unprovoked. No response of significance from Biden-Obama just as with the prior Russian takeover of the Crimea in 2014 under Obama. Just sending an ambulance to pick up the dead bodies. This was all intentional by the Biden Crime family.
China will invade Taiwan within this year.
Your income has evaporated at least 10% due to inflation.
But at least all those “sensitive” people who voted for Biden won’t have to read those “mean tweets” from Trump anymore.