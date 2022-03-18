This is a letter to the editor in plain English. Joe Biden is a coward and lacks any intellectual thought. He is intimidated by Vladimir Putin due somewhat to the thought of the amount of money both his son and family get from the criminal Putin. He is afraid of anything that the Greenies want even at the expense of the American people or even the survival of this Republic.
Biden has lost our oil production supremacy that is a major strength of our economy. He wants to beg to buy oil from Iran and Venezuela while refusing to reopen the XL pipeline. His ineptitude has caused staggering costs at the gas pump and inflation second only if not higher than to Jimmy Carter’s debacle in the late 1970s.
In his entire career in Washington he has never made a single decision that held to be the correct. Leaving Afghanistan was a travesty is the southern border crisis, the Iran nuclear deal, the climate change accord, the CDC guidance on Covid 19, among a plethora of other things and now looking the other way when Ukraine asks for air power help. His blunders are simply too numerous to mention or enumerate. Biden’s lack of cognitive ability doesn’t allow him to remember or even read the teleprompter accurately or even understand the executive actions he has taken. Remember his words: “Putin may win but will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.” It’s not a mistaken statement, it’s just very sad.
For the first time in my 76 years of life in the United States of America I am truly ashamed of this country’s government and the direction it’s headed.