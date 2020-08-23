Imagine you need surgery and you are referred to a surgeon with great professional records, but he has not done any surgeries for a few years. This wonderful doctor refuses to personally meet you and explain to you what kind of surgery he is planning to perform on you. You are worried about the operation and have many questions, but the surgeon avoids answering your questions to alleviate your concerns. Instead, he gives you a copy of a page from the textbook of surgery to read. Would you allow such a surgeon to operate on you? The answer by sensible people would be a resounding No!
Such is the situation with Joe Biden. After the lackluster performance in the primaries, he obtained the Democratic Party nomination by default. His many gaffes during the debates and afterwards have become the subject of the jokes in the media. Embarrassed and worried, his handlers have shielded him from the reporters. With the emergence of COVID-19, Biden's handlers have found another convenient excuse to keep him isolated and "muzzled" in the basement of his house, only allowing him to issue videos of himself while reading prepared statements from a teleprompter. Even his joint appearance by Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee, was staged virtually and the reporters were not allowed to ask any questions.
What is Biden’s fear to face questions from the media? Is there any veracity in the rumors about his intellectual decline? If elected president, he must meet face-to-face with the leaders of the other countries and engage in serious and tough negotiations. Aren't the voters entitled to know their president's ability to be fit for such critical tasks? Obviously, Biden’s supporters don't seem to be concerned who is going to operate on them. And this is the real problem.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
