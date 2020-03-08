I was rather amused at your opinion piece ("Gaffes raise doubts about Biden's fitness for office," Our Opinion, March 4) regarding Joe Biden’s fitness for office after committing several "gaffes," as you call them, in his campaigning.
Each one was a misstatement easily clarified or 30 years old. None were in any way dangerous or threatening like the vitriol coming from President Donald Trump on any given day. On a recent night, he actually suggested that Americans can simply “get over” the coronavirus by sitting around or even by going to work. This, of course, contradicts every caution issued by the CDC on a daily basis – a fact that should really terrify all of us. The president has on numerous occasions used his “hunches” to directly challenge the medical experts and scientists involved in this crisis, putting us at risk of illness and an epidemic-level spread of the virus.
He is much more interested in presenting a rosy picture to his supporters while ignoring the facts. He still doesn’t understand what a vaccine process is, even though he is reminded of the timing over and over. He is unteachable because he has resisted and ignored facts and science for so long. No wonder the confusion and chaos is worrying the American public! How many contradictions will Trump allow before he fires the experts?
He will not be made to look bad, that is for sure, which is why every government agency has been thinned out or decimated as he demands a level of loyalty reserved for a king. What a sad spectacle.
Jane Barthelme
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.