I am writing in praise of Big Red. I’ll admit it: I laughed when I saw the headline "Big Red's bracket-crashing brings back momentary sense of sport" on April 7.
But you were right! Everything is canceled, and the only show in town was the SiriusXM Radio mascot competition on Twitter. As Big Red inched his way deeper into the bracket, I found myself pumping my fist and pulsing with excitement as if this was the actual March Madness tournament. (The contest ended Friday, with Big Red finishing in second place.)
Each vote on Twitter was a shot at the rim, pushing us that much closer to that one shining moment. I can't believe I'm saying it, but it really did feel like we were coming together as a community because of Big Red.
His happy, mushroom-shaped face can brighten anyone’s day. It doesn't matter whether we're Democrats or Republicans or independents. We’re living our lives in isolation, and we need to squeeze whatever we can get out of the little guy. Go Big Red!
Marc Bater
Bowling Green
