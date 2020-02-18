I was pleased to read about the Interstate 65 beautification project promoted by Operation P.R.I.D.E. Our city has so many lovely aspects to it: Encouraging folks on 65 to stop and explore Bowling Green is great not only for business, but also for the spirit of our community.
One thing I’d like to see addressed, however, if we are to truly show off Bowling Green: getting rid of the litter that tarnishes the landscape here. We have beautiful areas marred by litter. My sister, who lives in Kansas, often remarks about the amount of trash she sees on the ground here. Many of us have seen junk-strewn areas in eastern Kentucky and wondered how anyone could spoil such a beautiful area. Similarly enough, if you look around Bowling Green, you’ll often see fast-food wrappers, plastic bottles, beer and soda cans littering Greenways, parking lots and otherwise lovely entrances to the city.
Some suggestions for city commission members: Require businesses to pick up the trash generated by their commerce. As an example, check out the Greenway by the Riverside shopping center: plastic bags, grocery flyers, fast-food containers, etc. Provide funding for more trash cans in public areas and for signs directing people to use them. Provide funding for trash can maintenance. Support a community-wide campaign to clean up Bowling Green – and to keep it clean.
Two suggestions for all of us: Make a commitment – all trash goes into a garbage can or auto trash bag, period. If you’re out walking or jogging, bring a bag and pick up any trash you see along the way. It’s good exercise and you’ll be doing your part in community service.
We have a potential gem of a community, but it needs polishing.
Eileen Arnold
Bowling Green
