Proverbs 29:18 says, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Our local history describes Bowling Green as a commercial and transportation center. I would argue that we are a successful commercial center because of our transportation network.
Our ancestors had a vision.
In the late 18th century, enterprising farmers floated their goods on a flatboat to market in New Orleans via the Barren, Green, Ohio and Mississippi River. They walked home and the determined journey took six months.
In the early 19th century, we flourished as a layover station for those traveling between Louisville and Nashville. The latest technology was a primitive toll road and the uncomfortable trip took three days.
About that same time, clever businessmen realized harnessing the Barren River would make it navigable by steamboat. Again, their vision and the latest technology allowed Bowling Green to prosper.
In 1858, local businessmen and leaders cleverly lured the Louisville and Nashville Railroad to town. Once again, leadership and vision placed Bowling Green on the leading edge of technology and innovation. The railroad brought unprecedented prosperity and growth to Bowling Green.
Today, however, we are losing our edge. High-speed fiber optic internet, the transportation network of the 21st century, is only available to businesses in Bowling Green. Surrounding counties are investing in this super highway of information and technology — and are making it available to residents — while we flounder, complain and justify an expensive mediocre 20th century cable service.
COVID-19 has altered the virtual landscape permanently. People work from home, students attend class at the dining room table, and we go to the living room for entertainment. The genie is out of the bottle, this trend will continue long after COVID-19 disappears.
High speed, fiber optic internet, available to residents and businesses alike, is the highway to the future. This vision is the key to Bowling Green’s continued success.
History shows us the way. In 1858, without local vision, the L&N would have gone to Glasgow.
Amy Disparte
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.