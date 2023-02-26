Brunton home
should be saved
African American residents of Bowling Green are no strangers to the dangerous wrecking ball of urban renewal. Recently, the historically African American neighborhood of Shake Rag has been in headlines because of the City of Bowling Green’s purchase and rehabilitation of the Southern Queen Hotel. This much-needed intervention follows a century of demolition and industrialization of the neighborhood.
Historic buildings like Nancy’s Tea Room, State Street High School, the Bowling Green Academy for Girl’s Dormitory, the Presbyterian Private Academy, Hi-Way Drive Inn, and more have been razed throughout the 66-building neighborhood. The next victim of this endemic is the historic home of Dr. Isaac B. Brunton built around 1925 at 139 State St. Dr. Brunton was a well-loved physician in Shake Rag who lived and worked out of his Bungalow-style home.
In March 2022, the Brunton property, zoned “light industrial,” was purchased by Service One Credit Union. It is believed that the home will be demolished, and a credit union will likely be built in its place. The demolition of the Brunton home would be even more of an affront to the Shake Rag neighborhood because it’s located in the epicenter of the historic district, and it’s neighbors at the crossroads where it sits are the historic Southern Queen Hotel, State Street High School Gymnasium and adjacent former location of the high school, and Lee Square. In 1802, the founder of Bowling Green gave the land now known as Lee Square to black residents for use as a public square.
Neighbors of the Shake Rag neighborhood often share stories of their history in similar terms, peppering the phrase “used to be here” when speaking of historically and personally significant landmarks. Stand with Shake Rag residents and sign this petition to urge the City of Bowling Green to prevent the demolition of the Brunton home: https://chng.it/FdgTwg28jw.
Casey Hammons
Bowling Green
Legislature should increase teacher pay
I am writing this letter to encourage our state legislature to increase the salaries of our Ky teachers 5% or more during the short session.
Kentucky’s losing the battle for hiring qualified teachers for our children and grandchildren. According to Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky has 11,000 teacher vacancies and ranks 44th in starting salaries for teachers. Presently, Kentucky is lowering the standards for our teachers in order to hire less qualified teachers for less money. We cannot continue to do this and expect our children to get a quality education in our public schools. The Kentucky legislature presently has the money in its vast budget surplus to increase teacher salaries and it should not wait.
Please contact your state legislators to increase the salaries of our dedicated teachers to invest in the future of our children.
Linda Belle Pillow
Bowling Green