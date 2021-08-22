OK. Stay with me here.
Back in the late 1940s, Ezra made a ton of money in the construction business. So much so that he eventually became incredibly rich.
Like most successful people, though, Ezra didn’t do it alone. He had a partner, Nathan. Actually, Nathan knew a lot more about building things than Ezra did.
But, other than construction, Nathan wasn’t very smart. Rumor had it he didn’t even know how to read or write. Certainly, his business acumen was questionable.
Early on, Ezra got Nathan to sign a document (no doubt with an X, but it was witnessed) making Ezra the sole owner of the company.
Nathan had no idea what he was signing, but from that point on he was simply an employee who worked for Ezra – even though Nathan did most of the heavy lifting.
Nathan lived the rest of his life on what Ezra paid him, which was the bare minimum he could get away with.
As I mentioned, Ezra became extremely wealthy; consequently, his descendants never had to worry about their financial security.
One day, completely by happenstance, Ezra’s great-grandson, Joe, ran into Nathan’s great-grandson, Darnell, outside the hardware store by the homeless shelter where Darnell apparently lived.
When Darnell saw Joe he just went off – claiming Joe’s great-grandfather had done his great-grandfather wrong.
And get this. Darnell said Joe needed to make it right by giving him his share of the money Joe’s family had unjustly enjoyed all these years.
Joe told him in no uncertain terms, however, that he had never personally taken advantage of anyone, and moreover, it wasn’t his fault that Ezra cheated Nathan.
Joe also suggested Darnell stop complaining and just work harder.
Can you believe the nerve of some people?
Asking for a friend.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green