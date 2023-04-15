It's comical just how much Kelly Craft and Daniel Cameron want to align themselves with a twice-impeached, indicted FORMER president of the United States.
Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general, and Craft, a onetime diplomat during Donald Trump's reign of carnage and lawlessness, are seeking the Republican Party's nomination to oppose Gov. Andy Bashear, a Kentuckian who represents ALL citizens of the commonwealth. Not just the ones who pass Trump's "loyalty" test, which we've seen doesn't hold much water nationwide.
These campaign pitches are misleading at best. Distorted. Nothing short of ludicrous. But Craft and Cameron continue to muck the already poisonous waters created by four years of the Trump presidency. They've got convenient bogeymen in Gov. Beshear and President Biden, which is how politics works. But the narrative of their TV ads suggests only one man knows what's best for Kentucky. ONE RIDICULOUS MAN. A disgraced con man and fraudulent, felonious WANNABE dictator, who tried to overthrow the government — he failed, of course — by sending a violent MAGA mob to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It's supposed to be little more than a formality, the vote in the Electoral College, but for Trump, it was one last chance to circumvent the rule of law. With violence. Always, with violence. When he isn't fawning over Russia's Vladimir Putin and his ilk. It's Donald Trump's answer to everything, between lies, corruption, nepotism, lies, adult film actress payoffs, OVERT racism and even more lies. More violence.
Kelly Craft, what's your thoughts on Trump's inability to accept the will of the people? Shameless election denial? Yo, Cameron, HE IS NO LONGER THE PRESIDENT. He'll never be the president again. The Georgia vote interference case is pretty close to open-and-shut. Shut the door on (Trump) ... in the slammer.