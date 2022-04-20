You published a letter from Betty Reneau that accused cartoonist Lynn Johnson (For Better or Worse) of having “crossed the line” by introducing a homosexual character. The writer continued to quote scripture decrying homosexuality as a grave sin, arguably unredeemable in her eyes.
So severe was her condemnation that she suggested removal of “For Better or Worse” from the comics section, the suggestion being that Johnson was “promoting homosexuality.”
Yes, the quoted scripture, Genesis 19, is there and has to be dealt with, but the condition of gay people must also be dealt with on a human level. Nowhere in Reneau’s argument was there the slightest evidence of concern for individual gay people, their friends, their families or what they have to endure.
This is exactly Lynn Johnson was trying to depict.
In the Tuesday strip, “Lawrence” was doing his very best to break the news of his condition to his mother, who Johnson placed (very realistically) in an extreme state of denial. Wednesday’s strip had the young man being thrown out of the house by his very own father.
Returning to the published letter, this question: Was Johnson “promoting homosexuality” or performing a public service by pointing out very realistic and difficult situations gay people have to face and live with and for which there are no easy answers? Reneau’s tone suggests that she would have sided with Lawrence’s father and kicked the sinner out and ignores the fact that millions of people worldwide have to deal with homosexuality with friends or family at some level.