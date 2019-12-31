City leaders should be commended for recently authorizing a community cat pilot program.
As an employee of Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit operating numerous large-scale community cat programs nationwide, I’ve seen firsthand how these programs work. As a local resident, I couldn’t be more proud of the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society for taking the lead for our city. Last year, our shelter was one of two in the state selected to receive a grant from Best Friends for lifesaving initiatives. With over $100,000 in total grant funding from the Petco Foundation and Best Friends, they’re off to a great head start.
The program will implement the practice of Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate Return, a practice backed by the American Bar Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the National Animal Care and Control Association. The process is simple: cats are caught, evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized and returned back into their original habitat. The goal? Keeping these cats out of shelters, saving taxpayers money and controlling populations by preventing additional births, instead of trying to house, feed and euthanize more cats.
The pilot program already has some key ingredients for long-term success: community engagement, support from local government and a commitment to transparency from shelter staff. As referenced by humane society Director Lorri Hare at a Bowling Green City Commission work session, due to the number of counties it serves, our shelter currently faces the highest life-saving gap in the state. Without TNVR, cats will continue to die needlessly at our shelter at higher rates than in any other area of the state, and without a solution to reduce the population of free-roaming cats. It’s especially fitting that Neighborhood and Community Services studied and endorsed the option of letting the program run on a trial basis. It is a win-win for cats and the community.
Akisha Townsend Eaton
Bowling Green
– Townsend is a legislative attorney for Best Friends.
