I would like to congratulate Wes Swietek, managing editor of the Daily News, for his recently published book, "The Cemetery Road Murders."
It is about the people involved and the events that occurred around 1947 at the notorious "Murder Mansion" on Cemetery Road in Bowling Green. The book is especially well-researched and superbly written. I understand that it is available at the Daily News and Barnes & Noble. But be fairly warned, once you start reading it, you will have a difficult time putting it down until you finish it.
Lee Huddleston
Bowling Green
