It is time to open the churches for Easter.
I understand the rationale for why they are closed. I worked in disaster preparedness in the military. I am also the former pastor of a small church on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, where I served after my military career. So I see both sides of the situation.
Some argue that the churches are wanting to be open because they need money. If that is the only reason a church is open, then they as a whole need to reevaluate why they are open in the first place. More than 90 percent of churches are small, with congregations like the one I served at with less than 100 people total. That is a figure that can be verified through LifeWay Christian Resources. I have known many pastors over the years who are good, godly men and are only interested in the spiritual well-being of their flock.
Easter is the high point of the church year, as its celebrates the resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ. In the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and Lutheran churches, Eastertime is considered to be the "birthday" of the church which concludes at the Day of Pentecost.
I truly believe that having the churches open, while using the guidelines established already by federal, state and local governments for gatherings, would go a long way to give the citizens of Kentucky a sense of peace and comfort during these very difficult time we are experiencing. May God bless the citizens of our country. Thank you for all the hard working people who have sacrificed much during this time.
Gregory Reed
Bowling Green
Matthew 6:5-6 And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
Let's just be honest with ourselves, it is mostly about the tithe for the pastor, and the being seen for the members.
bingo! And what some christians fail to see when they go into the "it's god's will" crap, is that maybe "god's will" is for you to STAY HOME AND BE A CHRISTIAN BY KEEPING OTHERS SAFE!
