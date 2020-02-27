As president of Landmark Association, I want to express my concern for the residents and neighbors of Kenton Street who are facing a radical, unwanted change in their community. This residential neighborhood has a long cultural history that deserves respect and should be preserved.
Residents are hurt and dismayed because property in their community has been rezoned from residential to commercial, a change which will allow a contractor to raze homes and in their stead build large container garages. These large storage buildings will irrevocably alter the character of this historic neighborhood of homes, small businesses and churches. Concerned citizens believe they have not been heard by officials, and so, having no other recourse, have sued the city in hopes of getting the zoning change revoked.
This is a cautionary tale; what has happened to Kenton Street residents could happen to any of us. Would you want 20,000-plus square feet container garages in your neighborhood?
I respectfully ask city officials to reconsider this hurtful decision.
Stephanie Morris
Bowling Green
