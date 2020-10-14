I am saddened and appalled by the actions of Mayor Bruce Wilkerson to attack a duly elected city official based on an undergraduate student report which she had no involvement in at all. This vicious attack against Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown brings public discourse in the city to a new low.
The mayor acknowledged that he made his charges without verifying if Beasley-Brown had any involvement in the report, saying “I just read the document and made my analysis” This is apparently the same degree of research he did when making the unilateral decision to take down American flags in the city several months ago.
It has been apparent for some time that Mayor Wilkerson prefers to make decisions behind closed doors as he once stated he would not put something on the agenda unless he knew it had the votes to pass. Several sitting commissioners have enabled this type of governance and votes were made with little to no discussion.
Until Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown was elected.
She does her homework; asks questions; talks to her constituents; and then she makes up her mind.
When I served as mayor of Bowling Green, there were often differences of opinion on the commission, but they were generally civil in nature.
In fact, most local elected officials across the state leave divisive politics behind once they are elected, working together for the good of their citizens. It is regrettable that Mayor Wilkerson wants to divide our citizens rather than unite them.
I am hopeful voters will realize that for their voices to be heard, they need to elect city officials who will vote independently to support their constituents rather than follow blindly behind others. Dana Beasley-Brown is exactly that type of city officials. We need her compassion, dedication and integrity in our City Commission. Vote for Dana Beasley-Brown.
Elaine Walker
Bowling Green
