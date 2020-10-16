What is a FAIRNESS ORDINANCE?
It is a statement that a city, county, a location supports fairness for all citizens. A fairness ordinance supports equal rights for all citizens. A fairness ordinance demands equal justice under the law for all citizens. A fairness ordinance is commitment to citizens. It is a statement that all citizens will be considered, no one will be left out when it comes to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Why then is Bowling Green the only major city in Kentucky that cannot get a fairness ordinance stated? I was at several meetings when the issue was presented, only to be voted down by some of the elected city commissioners. Commissioners elected to represent all the people, who simply decided to pick and choose which citizens would be allowed their guaranteed rights as Americans.
Good citizens of Bowling Green made pleas for the fairness ordinance. Some commissioners heard and were moved to vote for the ordinance, but some simply refused. Understand the commissioners don’t have to explain their vote. One commissioner did state, however, that citizens hadn’t suffered enough for him to vote for fairness.
Denning, Parrigin and Williams consistently voted NO on the fairness ordinance. Evidently, they have no need to represent all the citizens of Bowling Green. If they are able to deny fairness to citizens of Bowling Green, do they really represent us?
They will fly the American flag. They will smile and pretend to care about your needs and rights, but their vote of NO on the fairness ordinance reveals a very unAmerican attitude.
We the citizens of Bowling Green, will elect four commissioners this fall. I urge you to vote for true representation for all American citizens. Don’t be fooled by candidates who don’t believe in equal rights for us all.
Anna Sue Heller
Bowling Green
