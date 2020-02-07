I read with dismay in the Sunday edition of our newspaper of our city planners' (I use that word "planner" loosely) refusal to continue widening Smallhouse Road due to the added expense.
This is ridiculous. What kind of planners are you? Do you not "plan" for future increase in population in our city? Why have you not acquired a deeper setback, easement or right of way at the time the first road was built? Scottsville Road is another mess you have made due to not planning ahead.
You are poor excuses for planners. So, thanks to your ineptness, we will continue to have problems on this narrow road.
Betty Cook
Bowling Green
