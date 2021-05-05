City should reject Potter sales pitch
Who has final power to shape Bowling Green’s future livability? The mayor and commissioners, of course.
And when they do the awesome task of shaping, whose voices should have the most sway, developers or residents of a neighborhood? I say the residents, because they are the ones who have to live with whatever the developer has sold to the city.
I read with dismay that the city commissioners voted to rubber stamp the planning commission vote, regardless of the efforts of the residents and other city citizens to not accept a business development at Highland Way and U.S. 31-W. It appears that the commissioners are yet again buying a product that a neighborhood rejects and foisting it on them.
What kind of person drives on the lovely residential section of 31-W with its churches and schools and says to themselves, “Hmm, this would be so nice to turn this into an extension of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane commerce, more asphalt and gas stations, noise, light, heat and traffic?”
Does the city really need more business on these woodsy 13 acres? The neighbors say “NO.” Why aren’t the elected officials listening to the people living in neighborhood and telling the developers to come back with a plan that pleases the residents instead of the other way around?
Couldn’t the developers nestle their proposed apartments into the woods in a way that would make them highly desired and yet maintain a forested park-like atmosphere that now benefits the whole area?
Or does this part of Bowling Green really need more gas stations, restaurants, fast-food places, strip malls, traffic pollution and additional businesses to compete with ones already established?
Commissioners, I add my voice to voices of the neighborhood – reject the Potter sales pitch on your final vote and listen to the Highland Way residents’ voices.
Eleanor Bower, Bowling Green
