I know there’s a lot of confusion about the president’s positions on several key issues. Honestly, many of my left-leaning friends seem to have a knack for misinterpreting him these days.
So I’d like to take a moment to clarify where the leader of the free world is coming from so we can hopefully move our collective dialogue forward.
First, the president believes passionately that everyone who wants to buy a gun should be subject to a universal background check – but using the honor system. That is, if you want to purchase a firearm, you should be asked directly if you plan to use it for anything other than hunting, self-defense or recreation. And everyone means everyone, which is where “universal” comes from.
And let’s clear this one up right now. The president is all for immigration. He’s made it very clear on numerous occasions that anyone from Northern Europe should be able to immigrate to this country – regardless of which nation in Northern Europe they are from.
Moreover, once they arrive here (from Northern Europe), the president believes they should not be discriminated against when it comes to their housing options. Landlords should be able to arbitrarily deny occupancy to anyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. He does not favor denying one group over any other.
Finally, when it comes to white supremacists, the president feels they should be unambiguously denounced – except, of course, for the good ones. They should be able to form clubs and meet like any other civic minded group. The important point is to separate the bad white supremacists from the good ones.
Got all that? Good. Maybe now we can finally focus on what really matters: blaming the Fed for destabilizing the stock market and exposing the insidious climate change hoax.
Aaron W. Hughey
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.