Coal is not the future

Much to the dismay of many, “I want to be your next governor” ads are in full swing and the large field of Republican candidates has made it clear that the party representative this year will require more than just not being a Democrat. They will also have to convince us that they are the most “conservative” (whatever that now means) and well capable of “woking” us to death as they denigrate those who do not agree with them 100% on every issue.
Kelly Craft, whose husband is president and CEO of one of the largest coal companies in this country, was the first out of the gate centering her campaign ads on her plan to push the production of more Kentucky coal.
She, however, seems to be unaware (or chooses not to see) that our economy is now moving beyond coal. It is much more diversified than it once was and is no longer so deeply dependent on an industry that tears down mountains, fuels natural disasters as it heats up the planet and pollutes our state’s air and water. According to the latest information I could find, only some 4,000 coal miners, the workforce of a single large factory, remain in our state and coal now only accounts for 20% of our country’s electricity.
A 30-year decline in this industry strongly suggests that our next (reelected or new) governor’s interests should be elsewhere. Funds should be appropriated for diversifying the economies of our coal belt counties and not propping them up until that one trick pony falls for good. Given that Kentucky coal is becoming more difficult to extract, the initiation of a gradual energy transition to less costly renewable energy sources would seem to be a much safer plan for our state.
“Keeping the lights on” with coal at all costs is no longer a sound long term investment for Kentucky.