So, is anyone else suspicious about the recycling situation in the region?
To begin with in my opinion: The original recycling contract was awarded under shadowy circumstances. Bowling Green at that time was still under a "good ol' boy" status, where you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours.
Fast-forward to today. We're supposed to believe that suddenly the recycling business is unprofitable? If so, why has Southern Recycling just built a huge new facility? Kind of hard for me to swallow.
So much for saving the environment and avoiding filling our landfills with all those cans and excess plastics.
I suppose it remains to be seen if recycling goes into the trash bin of history or if our leaders will step up in this time of need.
Seniors and the working poor simply cannot afford any increase in yet another bill.
Phil Mitchell
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.