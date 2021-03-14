Congress has approved a $1.9 trillion spending bill. It used to be fairly recently that spending bills in the billions were jaw-dropping. Not any more. Those days are gone. I heard someone say recently that Congress is spending money like drunken sailors. I disagree and believe that to be offensive to drunken sailors everywhere. Drunken sailors only spend the money in their pockets, not their children’s or grandchildren’s money.
Congress is putting this country under such a mountain of debt that it will take generations to get out from under. The $1.9 trillion is money we don’t have. It will be either borrowed or printed – most likely borrowed. Do we really believe that there will never be a day of reckoning and the debt will come due? The amount is staggering. But please, no one tell Congress there are actually numbers higher than trillions.
Who will step up and show fiscal restraint in Congress? Will citizens demand it of their representatives?
Tonight, hug your children and grandchildren. They will inherit this debt and have to deal with it for their entire lifetime.
Robert Sochor
Bowling Green
