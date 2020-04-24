The COVID-19 pandemic presents specific challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and the nonprofits serving these vulnerable populations.
As a former caregiver for my grandmother, I’m writing to urge U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to include the critical needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers in the next legislative stimulus package.
Two critical issues include the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act, which would require the DOJ to develop materials covering best practices to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with dementia. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would increase the use of the care planning benefit in order to help more families by educating clinicians on care planning services available through Medicare.
Finally, during this crisis, nonprofits are providing tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing economic hardships. Congress must establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofits with between 500 to 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness to ensure charities like the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to effectively serve the communities that depend on them.
I humbly ask Paul to make sure these three bipartisan measures are included in the next COVID-19 response legislation to help vulnerable populations living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Beth Harp
Smiths Grove
