In the theatrical world, an angel is one who financially backs the production of a stage play. In the ethereal world, an angel is one who protects, inspires and advises. Cora Jane Spiller’s life fit both definitions. She was certainly an angel for the George Washington Carver Center.
She worked tirelessly to have Ora Porter, one of the Carver Center founders, officially named as Warren County’s first registered nurse. She was influential in getting the park/shelter erected next to the center. She was responsible for a new roof being installed, replacement of wooden sections with aluminum siding, the windows being trimmed and the replacement of exterior lights.
However, her intangible contributions far outweighed the tangible as she would impart her special brand of wisdom. Whether she was attending one of our fundraisers or luncheons or simply talking on the phone, she always managed to lift our spirits. We at the George Washington Carver Center are sad because of her passing, but we are so grateful for the times we shared.
Anna W. Beason
Secretary, George Washington Carver Center
Bowling Green
